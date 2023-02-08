Ireland shock Australia in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up

Ireland clinched a memorable three-wicket win over defending champions Australia in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 warm-up match.

Australia won the toss and chose to bat. They put up 168-5 in their 20 overs. Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath made half-centuries before getting retired hurt.

Alyssa Healy top scored with 62 from 40 balls with nine boundaries and a six to his name.

Tahlia McGrath hit seven fours and a maximum on her way to 47-ball 56. Ellyse Perry remained unbeaten at 40.

Orla Prendergast bagged two wickets for Ireland.

Ireland chased the 169-run target with two balls to spare.

Skipper Laura Delany led from the front. She made 32 off 28 balls with the help of six fours. Amy Hunter and Orla Prendergast made 26 each.

Megan Schutt and Alana King took two wickets.

On the other hand, England secured a five-wicket win over New Zealand.

England, electing to field, restricted New Zealand to 114-9. Skipper Suzie Bates top-scored with 35-ball 36. Her knock included five boundaries.

Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine scored 24 and 14.

Sophie Ecclestone bagged three wickets.

The former champions completed the run chase in 13.5 overs. Sophia Dunkley made an unbeaten half-century. She scored 38-ball 60 with seven fours and a maximum.

Hayley Jensen and Amelia Kerr took two wickets.

