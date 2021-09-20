Irfan Junejo gets shoutout from YouTube for his cinematic content

Pakistani YouTuber Irfan Junejo on Sunday received a special shoutout on YouTube’s official Instagram handle that boasts 27.9 million followers!
The revered vlogger who has made quite a name for himself among the Pakistani youth managed to nab a follow from the American video-sharing website’s Instagram account shortly before becoming the only Pakistani to be featured on it.
Lauding Junejo for his exceptionally directed content, the post read, “Head to @irfanjunejo‘s channel to wander into his cinematic universe.” The post also directed followers to his YouTube channel with a link in their bio.
Friends and followers took to Instagram and Twitter to congratulate Juenjo for the much-deserved shout out, including fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai, who tweeted, “Irfan Junejo got featured by YouTube official Instagram is such a big thing. Happy for him.”
Fans were also left overjoyed at Junejo’s feat, with one writing, “Irfan Junejo getting shoutouts from YouTube’s official account and y’all are still arguing about who’s the best YouTuber? The standard has been set by him. No one can reach it.”
“Man, seeing Irfan Junejo repped hard by @YouTube just warms my heart. That man deserves it all,” tweeted another fan.
