Irfan Pathan snubbed from IPL 2025 commentary panel; Here’s why

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan, a regular feature in the commentary panels for the previous Indian Premier League seasons, has been snubbed for the IPL 2025.

The 2025 edition of the cash-rich league commenced on March 22 as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) faced off at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

While several of the former Indian cricketers returned for broadcasting duties, Irfan Pathan remained a major name missing from the commentary panel for the ongoing IPL 2025.

Speculations began swirling when his name was missing from the list of commentators announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Following the confirmation of the commentary panel for the IPL 2025, Indian media outlets reported that the former pacer was left out of the list due to his alleged bias while commentating on games.

Several Indian players complained to the Indian cricket board that the former Indian cricketer was biased towards certain players and remained excessively critical of them, Indian media outlets quoted a source as saying.

Read more: Irfan Pathan slams Virat Kohli over poor show in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The critical point of the controversy came during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy when Irfan Pathan passed harsh remarks on star India batter Virat Kohli which reportedly did not sit well with him.

Additionally, some Indian cricketers accused Irfan Pathan of pushing a personal agenda during his commentary.

Consequently, the BCCI decided to leave the former Indian cricketer out of the commentary panel for the IPL 2025.

“It’s been happening for the last two years, where his personal biases were becoming evident. This unrest ultimately led the BCCI to make the decision to exclude him from the IPL commentary panel,” a source close to the Indian cricket board was quoted as saying.