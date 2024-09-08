Irfan Siddique clears air on talks with PTI 

ISLAMABAD: Senator Irfan Siddiqui of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sunday emphasized the need for collective efforts to address Pakistan’s economic challenges and extended an invitation to all stakeholders to contribute suggestions for achieving economic stability.

As per details, Siddiqui also made it clear that his party leadership will not compromise on the incident that occurred on May 9, indicating a firm stance on the matter.

Senator Siddiqui is signalling that any discussions or negotiations will not come at the cost of compromising on this issue. The senator also clarified that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s claims about PML-N holding or offering talks are misleading and untrue.

He emphasized that no specific agenda has been discussed or raised with any party, contradicting PTI’s assertions.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui has voiced concerns regarding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) alleged involvement in the May 9 incident, questioning the actions of those responsible and calling for a thorough investigation to ensure accountability.

He has also stressed that the country’s economy requires political stability and has invited all stakeholders to contribute suggestions for achieving economic stability.