IRGC challenges Trump to have US Navy escort oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz

A spokesperson for Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) challenged ​U.S. President Donald Trump to deploy U.S. ‌naval vessels to escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media reported on ​Friday.

The U.S. Navy could begin escorting oil ​tankers through the Strait of Hormuz ⁠if necessary, Trump said on Tuesday. The conflict ​in the Middle East has halted shipping and ​energy exports through the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Guards spokesperson Alimohammad Naini said: “Iran strongly welcomes the escort ​of oil tankers and that U.S. ​forces will be there for the crossing of the ‌Strait ⁠of Hormuz. And we are, by the way, awaiting their presence,” according to state media.

“We recommend that, before making any ​decision, the Americans ​remember ⁠the fire on the American supertanker Bridgeton in 1987 and the ​oil tankers that were recently ​targeted,” ⁠Naini said.

At least nine vessels have been attacked since the U.S. and Israel first began ⁠strikes ​on Iran on Saturday and ​the Guards ordered ships not to cross the strategic waterway.