IRGC claims it hit US F-35 stealth jet over Central Iran

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed it struck and “seriously damaged” a F-35 Lightning II over central Iran, amid escalating regional tensions.

In a statement, the IRGC said its air defence systems targeted the aircraft at around 2:50am local time on Thursday, adding that the jet was hit and its condition remains under investigation. It noted there was a “high possibility” the aircraft may have crashed.

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The IRGC also claimed the operation followed the interception of more than 125 US-Israeli drones, describing the incident as evidence of improved capabilities in Iran’s integrated air defence systems.

However, the United States military presented a different account, stating that a US F-35 aircraft had carried out a combat mission over Iran but later made an emergency landing.

According to US officials, the pilot is in stable condition, with no confirmation of a crash.

About F-35 fighter jet