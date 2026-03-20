IRGC claims it hit US F-35 stealth jet over Central Iran
- By Web Desk -
- Mar 20, 2026
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed it struck and “seriously damaged” a F-35 Lightning II over central Iran, amid escalating regional tensions.
In a statement, the IRGC said its air defence systems targeted the aircraft at around 2:50am local time on Thursday, adding that the jet was hit and its condition remains under investigation. It noted there was a “high possibility” the aircraft may have crashed.
The IRGC also claimed the operation followed the interception of more than 125 US-Israeli drones, describing the incident as evidence of improved capabilities in Iran’s integrated air defence systems.
However, the United States military presented a different account, stating that a US F-35 aircraft had carried out a combat mission over Iran but later made an emergency landing.
According to US officials, the pilot is in stable condition, with no confirmation of a crash.
About F-35 fighter jet
- Fifth-generation stealth aircraft: Designed to evade radar, making it difficult for enemy air defences to detect and track.
- Multi-role combat jet: Used for air superiority, precision strikes, reconnaissance and electronic warfare.
- Advanced sensors and data fusion: Provides pilots with a comprehensive battlefield picture in real time.
- Used by US and allies: Widely deployed by the US military and key partners, including Israel.
- High cost, high value: Costs over $100 million per aircraft, making any damage or loss significant.