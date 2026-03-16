IRGC Naval chief warns Kharg Island attack would disrupt energy markets

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, Chief Commander of the IRGC Navy, has warned that any attack on Iran’s Kharg Island would profoundly impact global energy markets.

In a post on X early Monday, he stated: “You once tested Iran through the Strait of Hormuz. If controlling the Strait reshaped oil prices for you, attacking Kharg would cause an even more severe and unprecedented disruption to global energy rates and distribution.”

This follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s claims on Saturday that 13 military sites on Kharg Island were targeted in airstrikes during the ongoing U.S.-Israeli aggression, which began on February 28.

Addressing Persian Gulf leaders, Tangsiri added, “We have repeatedly warned Gulf rulers that the U.S. and Western countries will not provide security. When their interests are threatened, they will sacrifice you for their own gains.”

He noted that Gulf states are beginning to realize they have been exploited for the ambitions of others, asserting that genuine reform requires unity among Islamic nations and the complete removal of the U.S. presence from the region.

Earlier on Sunday, Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, issued a stark warning regarding potential “false flag” operations by the U.S.-Israel coalition designed to blame Iran for a massive terrorist event.

In a separate post on X, Larijani claimed that remnants of the “Epstein network” have conspired to orchestrate an incident similar to the September 11 attacks. He emphasized that while Iran is “resolutely” defending itself against U.S. and Israeli aggression, it fundamentally opposes such terrorist schemes and harbors no animosity toward the American people.