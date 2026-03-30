IRGC Navy commander Tangsiri martyred after sustaining injuries in US-Israeli strikes

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the martyrdom of Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, who succumbed to injuries sustained during the US-Israeli strikes.

In a statement released on Monday, the IRGC reported that Tangsiri was wounded in operations that inflicted significant damage on enemy facilities and infrastructure, resulting in the downing of an American fighter jet.

According to the IRGC statement, he was organizing and reinforcing defensive positions on the islands and coastal areas when he sustained fatal injuries.

The statement highlights Tangsiri as a significant figure in Iran’s military history, asserting that his martyrdom will not impede ongoing operations. It commends the naval branch of the IRGC for maintaining “firm command and decisive management” in recent days.

The IRGC recounted past confrontations with foreign forces, highlighting battles from the Iran-Iraq War, the seizure of foreign naval personnel, and clashes in the Strait of Hormuz. The organization emphasized that each IRGC fighter embodies the spirit of “a Tangsiri.”

In its statement, the IRGC extended condolences to the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hussein Khamenei, the Iranian people, and the country’s naval forces. It also reinforced its commitment to continue military efforts “until the complete defeat of the enemy and the liberation of al-Quds.”

The US-Israeli aggression on Iran began on February 28 with airstrikes that assassinated the former Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, along with senior Iranian officials and commanders.

The Iranian armed forces have been conducting nearly daily missile and drone strikes targeting locations in the Israeli-occupied territories, as well as US military bases and assets across the region.