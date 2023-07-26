Irish singer Sinead O’Connor dies aged 56

Irish pop singer Sinead O’Connor, who shot to worldwide fame in the 1990s, has died at the age of 56, Irish media reported on Wednesday.

Her family said it was with “great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” Irish national broadcaster RTE reported.

Born in Dublin, O’Connor made 10 albums in her career and was best known for her cover of Prince’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U‘, released in 1990.

Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar led tributes to the singer saying her “music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare”.

“Condolences to her family, her friends and all who loved her music,” he added.

The musician converted to Islam and changed her name to Shuhada’ Sadaqat in 2018. She had reportedly been dividing her time between Ireland and Britain.

Her battles with mental health problems had reported for years. Last year her son Shane died of suicide aged 17.