Fans spot Tom Cruise’s Iron Man in ‘Doctor Strange’ trailer; share proof

Hawk-eyed MCU fans are convinced that they have spotted Tom Cruise’s Iron man in the recently released super bowl trailer of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.

MCU fans believe that a shot in the trailer confirms the presence of Tony Stark, however, not the one portrayed by Robert Downey Jr, but the variant version of the character wearing a specific suit of armor, known as Superior Iron Man.

Wasn’t so sure but man I really do see a Tony Stark beard here now😳 Tom Cruise Superior IRON MAN!? #DoctorStrange2 pic.twitter.com/RGjw0Rzszm — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) February 14, 2022

The hyped fans shared several proofs of their sight on social media as well, while the comic book writer, Tom Taylor also shared his two cents on the ongoing trend.

I reckon this is Tom Cruise as a ‘Superior Iron Man’ variant and member of Professor X’s Illuminati that Doctor Strange is being taken to for trial. Notice those are iron man/ultron-esque robots 🤔#DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness #DoctorStrange2 pic.twitter.com/ySa1RHnnYN — Dainéil Ó Corra (@ua_Corra) February 14, 2022

“Hey, Superior Iron Man is trending. I have no inside information but when @ycinar and I created Tony’s Endo-Sym armor, it was designed to glow red/orange when he was angry”, he tweeted.

Regardless, would love to see our Endo-Sym armor on screen one day. pic.twitter.com/OvCkaSjV7T — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) February 14, 2022

For those unversed, Marvel Studios dropped the official trailer of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ on Monday Morning during Super Bowl, which sees titular Doctor Strange try to deal with the consequences of his disintegrating spell from smasher ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

The trailer featured Strange’s face off against the Evil Wanda, who questions him “You break the rules, you become a hero, I do it, I become the enemy”, along with major hints on possible cameos from Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez, Marvel’s super-secret society the Illuminati, and lots of monsters as well.

The film sees Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olson reprising their leading roles of superheroes Dr. Stephen Strange and Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch respectively.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ will be the fifth film to be released as part of Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4.

Sam Raimi has directed the film which is slated to release on May 6, 2022.

