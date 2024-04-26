Babil Khan’s now-deleted post about father Irrfan sparks concern

Rising Bollywood actor Babil Khan shared, then deleted a cryptic note on his Instagram stories, ahead of his father and seasoned artist Irrfan Khan’s fourth death anniversary.

Days before the death anniversary of his father, veteran actor Irrfan Khan, next week, Babil turned to his Instagram stories with a rather cryptic note, sparking concern among the social users.

In a text story on the social site, he wrote, “Sometimes I feel like giving up and going to Baba (father).”

While the ‘Qala’ actor took down the post minutes later, the screengrab of it is doing rounds on Reddit, with fans being worried if everything is alright with the star kid. “I hope he is fine,” one of them wrote. Another noted, “Irrfan’s four-year death anniversary is coming up too in less than a week, I imagine this time of year is pretty hard on him, having seen his father suffer so much… grief comes in waves, losing someone is never easy. Hoping he has the support he deserves to make it easier with time.”

Notably, Prolific Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, 53, died in April 2020, after a years-long battle with neuroendocrine cancer.

Meanwhile, his son Babil made his Bollywood debut in 2022, with the Netflix film, ‘Qala’, co-starring Tripti Dimri, before sweeping acclaim for his performance in the web series ‘The Railway Men’, also featuring R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyendu Sharma.

The star kid is currently filming for ‘The Umesh Chronicles’.

Babil Khan opens up on carrying father Irrfan’s legacy forward