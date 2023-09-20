When Irrfan Khan turned down Nolan’s ‘Interstellar’ for THIS film

Do you know? Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan was once approached by ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan for his sci-fi epic ‘Interstellar’.

Apart from being one of the finest works by seasoned filmmaker Nolan, his sci-fi film ‘Interstellar’, starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway, is a cinematic masterpiece that remains etched in the hearts of movie aficionados across the world.

But little did we know that Nolan initially approached acclaimed Indian actor Irrfan Khan, known for his stellar performances in both Bollywood and Hollywood, with the film, who let this opportunity go to feature in a local film ‘The Lunchbox’ instead.

Reportedly, Khan considered it one of the most difficult decisions of his career to let go of such a project, as he was not ready for a long commitment. “They expected a huge commitment from my end. I had to stay in the US for four months at a stretch,” he had revealed in an interview.

“I tried to work out my schedule and suggested if I could shuttle between India and the US as it wouldn’t have been possible for me to be there for that long. I wanted to be here for The Lunchbox and D-Day. They couldn’t allow that. I don’t have a tendency to regret what I do, but knowing it’s a Christopher Nolan film, I can say that this has been one of the most difficult decisions I’ve made,” Khan explained.

Written and directed by Ritesh Batra, the drama flick, starring Khan along with Nimrat Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, ‘The Lunchbox’ premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2013 and went on to bag Critics Week Viewers Choice Award ‘Grand Rail d’Or’ at the event.

Moreover, the film was a Box Office success and received unanimous critical acclaim.

