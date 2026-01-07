Irrfan Khan's son honors father’s legacy with unseen pics

Babil Khan, son of the late legendary Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, shared a moving tribute to his father on what would have been his 59th birthday. He posted two never-before-seen pictures showcasing their memorable moments together over the years.

In the first image, a young Babl is seen lying on his father, Irrfan Khan, on a mat during an unguarded moment; the second photo shows the duo years later as father and son. Babil captioned the Instagram post: “Pictures of you. Pictures of me. (I used to say ‘sofa mode activated’ before I jumped on him and fell asleep on his back).”

Last year, in an interview with The Lallantop, the Qala actor discussed his father’s passing and its impact on his life. He stated, “Some people said I was using my father’s death to launch my acting career. If that were true, I wouldn’t still be giving auditions today. I was sharing love because we were flooded with it from everyone. I had to honour that.”

The iconic Irrfan Khan was born on January 7, 1967, and remains one of the most renowned figures in Indian cinema. Babil’s homage resonated deeply online, as fans and movie buffs recalled the actor’s immense achievements and lasting impact on the industry.

An online user expressed love for his father, saying, “You and I came to a place where there was nowhere left to go🤍🤍 always in our hearts.” Another user said, showing admiration, “Your father was a great actor all the time, but i can see you at the next इरफान sir in your soul।।।।.”

“My best actor 😢.. Still watching his movie…” ❤️, said the third one. “Your father was a great man, he started from the very bottom and attained great heights …. So come on … don’t hang your boots yet ❤️ there is enough for everybody!” one more admirer wrote.