Is another Sooryavanshi rising?

The Sooryavanshi surname is steadily gaining attention in Indian cricket. While Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues his rapid ascent at the professional level, focus is now turning to his younger brother, Aashirwad.

Aashirwad makes early mark with fluent century

Just 10 years old, Aashirwad Sooryavanshi has already created buzz after scoring a fluent century in a local practice match in Samastipur, Bihar.

The innings has sparked early discussions about another promising talent emerging from the family.

According to a Times of India report, observers noted similarities between Aashirwad’s fearless strokeplay and the aggressive style that has made Vaibhav one of India’s most exciting young batters.

Dominant performance in Samastipur

Representing Cricket Academy Tajpur, Aashirwad produced a commanding 103 off 87 balls in an attacking innings.

103 runs off 87 balls

20 fours, 1 six

strike rate: 118.39

team total: 234/4 in 29.5 overs

His intent at the crease stood out, with Shivam Raj contributing 52 as the side posted a strong total.

The youngster’s approach reflected the same fearless boldness often associated with his elder brother.

After bringing up his century, he marked the milestone by removing his helmet in celebration—a moment that quickly caught attention across cricket circles for its emotion and confidence.

The innings also drew a proud reaction from elder brother Vaibhav, who shared the scorecard on his Instagram story along with a congratulatory message for the young batter.

From elder brother Vaibhav, who shared the scorecard on his Instagram story along with a congratulatory message for the young batter.

From elder brother Vaibhav, who shared the scorecard on his Instagram story along with a congratulatory message for the young batter.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues rapid rise

While Aashirwad impressed at the grassroots level, Vaibhav is already operating on a much bigger stage with a breakout career trajectory.

His IPL 2026 season for the Royals was a defining chapter:

776 runs in 16 matches

strike rate: 237.31

Orange Cap winner

Most Valuable Player

Emerging Player of the Year

Super Striker award

He also registered one century and two scores in the nineties, narrowly missing out on additional hundreds in the Eliminator and Qualifier 2.

Earlier in the year, he delivered a match-winning 175 in the U19 World Cup final against England, powering India to another title.

Rising through international ranks

Vaibhav’s rapid rise has already translated into national recognition. He was named in India’s T20I squads for the series against Ireland and England, as well as the Asian Games contingent.

He is currently part of India A’s ongoing Tri-Nation series in Sri Lanka and continues to contribute important runs, strengthening his case for senior selection.

Growing reputation and global praise

Former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has praised Vaibhav’s potential, calling attention to his extraordinary talent while stressing the need for careful career management.

The broader sentiment around the youngster remains balanced—high excitement about his ceiling, alongside emphasis on steady development.

A cricketing story still unfolding

With Vaibhav already breaking into elite-level cricket and Aashirwad making early waves at the grassroots, the Sooryavanshi family is fast becoming one of the most closely watched emerging stories in Indian cricket.