Is Catherine Paiz expecting first child with Ignor Ten?

YouTube star Catherine Paiz and her husband, Igor Ten, are expecting their first child together, as revealed by Paiz on Instagram.

In an Instagram story on Monday, the mother-to-be shared, “Hi guys… I’ve been a little quiet the past couple of weeks … I know, not like me. Thank you to everyone who’s been checking in on me. Here’s the sweetest reason why”.

In a subsequent dip, Paiz shared a video from two weeks ago where she expressed feeling “curious” and “confused” about her symptoms, prompting her to take a pregnancy test. She then revealed a positive test result, exclaiming, “I’m pregnant!!!! Still so shocked ahhhhh”. Paiz added that she’s been feeling “way too nauseous” to post regularly and mentioned that “the first trimester is no joke”.

Igor Ten reposted Paiz’s announcement, expressing his excitement by stating, “Thank you all for the messages, I’m going to be a dad!”

This joyful news comes just over a month after the couple tied the knot, following their engagement announcement on Valentine’s Day in September.

Earlier, Catherine Paiz initially gained fame through The Ace Family YouTube channel alongside her ex-husband, Austin McBroom, where they shared their lives with their three children: daughters Elle, Alaia and son Steel. Paiz and McBroom announced their divorce in 2024, with both parties later accusing each other of infidelity, a claim each denied.