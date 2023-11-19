The release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is just the beginning for the Activision team as they have to work extra hard in order to address the bugs and issues in the game.

This investigative report covers the answer to the question: is EOD Padding Gear bugged in MW3?

In the MW3 multiplayer game, the EOD Padding – a piece of gear that is supposed to be equipped in order to reduce damage from explosives and fire from the opponent – is reportedly the most pointless perk in the game, as many players are realizing that it is not working properly or in fact ‘bugged’.

Players compare the side-by-side of having EOD Padding on, versus not, and it seems like the gear is not working properly.

However, a card on the official MW3 Trello board shows that the developers do in fact know that it is not working properly.

This work board shows players every known issue across multiplayer, zombies, and global problems.

For now, it seems like the players have to wait and use other load-outs, while the American video game publisher – Activision – works on solving the problem.