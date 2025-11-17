Is Jahan Aara Farhan Saeed’s biggest miracle and musical inspiration?

In an interview, Farhan Saeed said that his daughter is his biggest blessing. He also said that she brought music back into his life.

During a podcast interview with Ozan Khan on a YouTube channel, he said, “Being a father is the most beautiful feeling ever and the most beautiful chapter of my life”. He further elaborated, “Everything changed and for good”.

Farhan also told, “his energy changed, my way of thinking changed, my focus changed”. He also said, “My commitment to my family and work was never like that before”.

He thinks, “it’s a miracle and magic it should have happened before to a man”, he emphasised, “if a man could only know what it does, it could have done earlier”.

Ozan mentioned that Farhan Saeed mentioned his daughter Jahan Aara. Farhan said, ”I have been lacking in music content for two years, and since she arrived in our lives, I have been working in abundance since then”.