Is Jennifer Garner engaged? New diamond ring sparks engagement rumors with John Miller

Jennifer Garner has set social media buzzing after debuting a striking diamond ring during a cast and crew celebration for The Five Star Weekend. Fans immediately began speculating whether the 54-year-old 13 Going on 30 actress is officially engaged to her longtime partner, businessman John Miller.

Inside the Ring: Carat Weight, Value, and Design

Speculation mounted following a detailed breakdown by jewelry specialist Nilesh Rakholia, founder of Abelini, reported via HELLO! magazine. According to Rakholia, Garner’s ring appears to feature:

Stone Size: Estimated 4 to 5 carats.

Band & Setting: Classic yellow gold solitaire band.

Estimated Value: Around $250,000.

Unlike flashier, trend-driven celebrity jewelry, the ring reflects Garner’s signature minimalist aesthetic. “Jennifer has always had a very natural approach to fashion,” noted experts, highlighting that the design prioritizes high-grade diamond quality and precise craftsmanship over complex settings.

How It Compares to Her 2005 Engagement Ring

Garner’s new ring represents a distinct shift in style compared to her previous engagement ring from ex-husband Ben Affleck:

Jennifer Garner’s engagement rings tell two very different style stories, 20 years apart.

Her 2005 ring from Ben Affleck was peak mid-2000s Hollywood glam. It’s a 4.5-carat Harry Winston classic — a timeless solitaire estimated at around $500,000. The design was bold, flashy, and very much of that red-carpet era.

Fast forward to 2026, and the ring she’s been spotted wearing amid John Miller rumors goes in the opposite direction. This new piece is a yellow gold solitaire, estimated at 4 to 5 carats and valued at roughly $250,000. The aesthetic fits today’s “Quiet Luxury” trend: simpler, understated, and timeless rather than showy.

It’s a clear shift from big, celebrity-driven bling to more classic, low-key elegance.

Where Do Jennifer Garner and John Miller Stand?

Garner and Miller have maintained an intentionally low-profile relationship since they began dating in 2018. While rumors of an impending wedding continue to circulate, Garner has previously voiced a cautious approach toward marriage.

In past comments to PEOPLE, the actress noted that remarriage wasn’t her immediate priority, emphasizing her primary focus on co-parenting her three children with Affleck. Neither Garner nor Miller’s representatives have officially confirmed an engagement.