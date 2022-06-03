Is Johnny Depp returning as Jack Sparrow in new ‘Pirates’ Reboot?

VIRGINIA: Hollywood actor Johnny Depp will reportedly return to Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise after he won the defamation trial against actress and ex-wife Amber heard.

Johnny Depp is famously known for portraying Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Since the release of the first film in 2003, Depp has been in all five of the movies and is arguably the face of the franchise.

Fans were looking forward to see Depp reprise the role in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, however, Disney decided fired the actor after Amber Heard published an op-ed reviving her domestic abuse allegations.

As Depp won the case against Heard, rumours ran rampant that the actor will reprise his role in the Pirates franchise. According to a former Disney executive, the company might reconsider Depp for the role of Jack Sparrow.

Speaking to an international weekly magazine, the former Disney executive said: “I absolutely believe post-verdict that Pirates is primed for rebooting with Johnny as Capt. Jack back on board.

“There is just too much potential box-office treasure for a beloved character deeply embedded in the Disney culture,” he said.

He added, “With producer Jerry Bruckheimer riding high on the massive success of Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, there is huge appetite for bringing back bankable Hollywood stars in massively popular franchises.”

Previously, during his testimony in the trial, Johnny Depp was asked if he would return to the film’s franchise if Disney approached him again. However, the actor had said that he would pass on the offer.

