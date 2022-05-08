Is Lena Headey from Game Of Thrones in Thor: Love and Thunder cast?

Hollywood and Game of Thrones actor Lena Headey is rumoured to be part of the upcoming Marvel Studios movie Thor: Love and Thunder cast.

According to IMDb, the British actor – who played the iconic role of primary antagonist Cersei Lannister – is rumoured to play Valkyrie’s new queen in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The list doesn’t end here. Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson, who played the roles of Loki and Captain Marvel in previous Marvel Studios projects are rumoured to appear in it.

Jodie Comer is rumoured to play Angela who is Thor’s lost sister.

Thor: Love and Thunder, expected to release in July, tells the story of Thor who seeks the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to battle Gorr the God Butcher to save the gods.

Chris Hemsworth will reprise the role of Thor in the upcoming film. Natalie Portman will be seen as Jane Foster / Mighty Thor. Tessa Thompson will appear as Valkyrie.

The role of Gorr the God Butcher is portrayed by Oscar-winning actor Christian Bale.

Moreover, Matt Damon will feature as Actor Loki.

The cast includes Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff and Dave Bautista. They star as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Nebula, Groot, Rocket, Mantis and Drax respectively.

The film, based on the comics by Stan Lee and Jason Aaron, is directed by Taika Waititi. He has co-written the film alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Stan Lee and Jason Aaron.

It is a joint production by Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito, Kevin Feige and Todd Hallowell.

