Is Mehwish Hayat next to join the cast of ‘Ms. Marvel’?

If rumors are to be believed, Pakistan’s film and drama actor Mehwish Hayat is all set to join the cast of the first-ever Muslim superhero-based Marvel movie, with fellow actors.

Pakistan’s prominent artist Mehwish Hayat is said to be joining the cast of Marvel movie based on Muslim superhero Kamala Khan aka Ms.Marvel, with his fellow Pakistani actors Fawad Khan, Nimra Bucha, and Aly Khan.The ‘Dil Lagi’ actor is yet to issue any statement on the news.

Earlier, the leading star of the country Fawad Khan affirmed his role in an upcoming Marvel series, during the interaction with the Indian tabloid, giving break to long-standing conjecture around it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Popcorn (@entertainment_popcorn)

Responding to a query he stated, “Yeah, I am. I can’t deny that or lie about it anymore because they have put out the news themselves”. While staying mum about further details on his role, he mentioned his experience to be a fun one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ms Marvel (@msmarvelmcu)

Miniseries by Marvel Cinematic Universe which is slated to premiere by mid this year stars Iman Vellani in the titular role of Ms. Marvel aka Kamala Khan. Other cast of the series include Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, and Aly Khan.

The ‘six episodes’ series, part of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4, will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Meera Menon, Bilall Fallah, and Adil El Arbi.

Comments