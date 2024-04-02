Is MrBeast quitting YouTube?

Social media platforms are buzzing with April Fools’ Day pranks, and individuals and brands are indulging in the age-old tradition of playful deception.

Among them, YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, made a surprising announcement on Monday, declaring his intention to “quit YouTube.”

I’m quitting YouTube — MrBeast (@MrBeast) April 1, 2024

This revelation has sparked speculation among online users, prompting them to question whether MrBeast is genuinely departing from the platform or the post is just an April Fools’ Day joke.

In response to MrBeast’s announcement, billionaire Elon Musk chimed in with a brief yet intriguing comment: “You should actually.”

You should actually — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2024

The post has amassed over 19.1 million views, demonstrating the significant impact of MrBeast’s revelation on his audience and beyond.

Below are some comments shared by the fans of MrBeast content on YouTube:

“Bro please don’t you’re literally the best YouTuber there is. I wake up every morning and pray that you will upload a new YouTube video.

The days you upload are the best days of my life.

When I get that notification I put on my Mr Beast shirt, get a feastable out of the cupboard, and pour myself a glass of milk to enjoy while I watch your newest video several times.

Please rethink this Mr Beast I literally love you.” Another added, “Give me your password so I can continue.”

Recently, MrBeast made a surprise debut on Chinese video service Bilibili Inc.