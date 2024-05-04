Is Pakistan imposing complete ban on X?

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has opened up on reports suggesting imposition of a complete ban on the popular social media platform, X (formerly Twitter).

Reports, circulating on social media, suggested that the PTA, along with law enforcement agencies, had recommended a complete ban on X due to its failure to comply with Pakistani laws.

However, a PTA spokesperson has now clarified that no such recommendation has been made. “The news circulating about PTA recommending a complete ban on X is baseless and untrue,” the statement said.

“We have not initiated any discussion with the Ministry of Interior or any other institution regarding a complete ban on X,” it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that X has been temporarily banned in Pakistan since February 17, pending a review of their compliance with Pakistani laws.

Last month, the Interior Ministry told the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the ban on X, formerly Twitter, was necessary following the platform’s failure to adhere to the lawful directives of the government of Pakistan.

Interior Secretary Khurram Agha, on behalf of the ministry, submitted a report on Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) orders on petition challenging the ban on the social media platform.

In the report, the interior ministry maintained that the “failure of Twitter/X to adhere to the lawful directives of the government of Pakistan and address concerns regarding the misuse of its platform necessitated the imposition of a ban”.

It also requested the court to dismiss the petition stating that ‘no right of the petitioner has been deprived’.

The report underscored instances of non-cooperation from ‘X’ officials, citing their disregard for requests from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing. The FIA Cybercrime Wing had requested X to ban accounts that were propagating against the chief justice, it stated.

Detailing the platform’s shutdown, the report stated that at the request of intelligence agencies, the Ministry of Interior issued orders for the closure of X on February 17, 2024, aimed at safeguarding the national security and law and order situation.