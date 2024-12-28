Is Rohit Sharma retiring after poor show against Australia?

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is currently facing significant challenges with his batting performance in Test cricket, and his recent struggles in the ongoing Boxing-Day Test series against Australia have intensified the scrutiny surrounding him.

In the first innings of the Boxing Day Test, Rohit Sharma scored a mere three runs off five balls after choosing to open the batting order, but this decision did not yield the expected outcome, as he was dismissed by Australian captain Pat Cummins for yet another low score.

Throughout this Australian tour, Rohit Sharma has encountered difficulties, accumulating only 22 runs across four innings, which translates to a disappointing average of 5.50. Over his last eight Test innings for India, he has managed a total of 155 runs at an average of 11.07, with just one half-century to his name.

As reported by the Indian media outlet, Ajit Agarkar, the current chief national selector for India, is in Melbourne to observe the fourth Test match between the two teams. The report indicates that there may be discussions between Ajit Agarkar and Rohit Sharma regarding the latter’s future in Test cricket, particularly if there is no improvement in his performance over the next three innings.

This situation follows the announcement by veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has decided to retire from his 14-year Test career after the third Test in Brisbane concluded in a draw.

The 38-year-old all-rounder’s choice to step back during the ongoing five-match Test series suggests a potential shift within the Indian team, especially as their prospects for qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final appear precarious.