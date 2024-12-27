‘Rohit Sharma, please retire’: Indian fans react as captain’s poor show continues

Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s comeback to the top of the order ended in disappointment, as his bad batting form continues in the Boxin Day Test of the Border-Gavaskar series, infuriating number of fans who asked him to announce retirement from cricket.

Rohit Sharma, who batted in the middle order in the second and third match, opened the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal but his return to the top of the order was not more than a disappointment.

The Indian captain was dismissed by his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins as he tried to play pull shot but ended up being caught at mid-wicket in the first innings of the highly anticipated Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Rohit Shrama could only manage to score 3.

So far in the series, the Indian skipper has only scored 22 runs in four innings, scoring 3, 6, 10, and 3. In 2024, Rohit Sharma’s batting performance in Test cricket has been everything than stellar. In his last 14 Test cricket, he has only made one score of fifty or more.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is gone for just three runs! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/m1fLiqKLO7 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 27, 2024

Fans reaction

The netizens started trolling the Indian skipper, asking him to retire and watch cricket from home.

“Rohit Sharma should announcement (announce) retirement from cricket,” a fan said. While mentioning his figures in last few Test innings, another one wrote, “It’s time for retirement”.

A fan also asked Rohit Sharma to have mercy on 1500 million of India and announce retirement from Test cricket. “Rohit Sharma bhai please thoda taras kha le 150 crore logo par or test cricket se retirement lele bhai. Ghar beth kenjoy kar bahut khel lia,” (Rohit Sharma brother, please have some mercy on 150 crore people and retire from Test cricket, brother. You’ve played a lot, now enjoy from home.).

For the unversed, Australia and India are facing each other at the MCG in the fourth match of five-Test series which is level 1-1.