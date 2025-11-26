Is Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce planning for regal age theme in their wedding?

American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift’s wedding has been highlighted around the globe and Swifties are obsessed with getting to know every detail of the event. Swift plans to have “Regal theme” in her wedding.

According to some speculations, Taylor is taking heavy inspiration for her timeless ceremony from HBO’s The Gilded Age, and is “deep in her literal Gilded Age era”.

Swift wants a ceremony that feels “regal, timeless, and so elaborate it transports guests straight to 1883,” an insider claimed.

Fans have been analysing the couple in full detective mode ever since Travis Kelce proposed to the Grammy award-winning singer in August 2025.

Celebrity Journalist Rob Shuter’s hashtag ShuterScoop has dropped major details about the theme of the mega star’s wedding.

Moreover, the Lover singer is interested in wearing a diamond-encrusted wedding gown and “enough gold accents to make Old New York blush.”

Earlier, the NFL star Travis Kelce and the American singer Taylor Swift started dating each other in 2023 after Travis publicly approached her. Their romance continued to bloom from stadiums to the Eras Tour, and across NFL broadcasts.

If these wedding plans are true, Swifties should prepare for nothing less than a cinematic wedding of the century.