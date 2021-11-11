Is there a ghost in this breathtaking viral picture?

A hiker in Dundas Peak in the Ontario state of Canada went viral as people are convinced that there was a ghost in it.

A Reddit user SlicedUpBeef began posting pictures of her trip to the Canadian region with her friends.

It all started when SlicedUpBeef’s friend’s cousin went hiking to Dundas Peak a few days beforehand and shared her picture on Instagram.

“Way below the edge of the trail, where the slope is too steep to stand on, there appears to be a thin person standing unnaturally straight with no visible face,” SlicedUpBeef wrote on Reddit. “I know you’re probably thinking that is probably just a brave hiker, but trust me, that spot is completely inaccessible.”

She added: “Maybe it isn’t a person? But I’m not sure what else it can be. I was hoping those who have also been to Dundas Peak and have taken a similar picture could share it.”

There is a lot to it as several Reddit users stated that authorities stated that there was a sharp increase in the number of people who have gone missing and have not been found yet.

Horrifying video: Girls scream in terror after seeing ‘ghost’

The viral images are making people speculate as to what it could be. SlicedUpBeef decided that she would return go to the exact same location with her buddies they could not find the figure there. When they were recreating the scene, they spotted a set of keys of a vehicle dangling below them.

They retrieved the keys and went back to their vehicle and discovered that it was parked next to the only other car in the park. The vehicle was dirty and it seemed as if it was there for quite some time.

As night approached, they decided to head home and leave the keys on top of the car roof.

A week later, a news channel reported police had claimed that a female tourist had disappeared from the area and her car was parked there. The woman was described exactly like the figure in the picture. Tall, wearing a light grey jumper and jeans.

