Isa Briones upset over fans yelling during Broadway show

As Dr. Trinity Santos on The Pitt, Isa Briones potentially rescues lives, but she is up against a different obstacle on Broadway. The 27-year-old star reportedly chastised fans across her social media platforms for yelling at her while she was portraying Connie Francis in the musical Just In Time.

She issued a statement via Instagram, beginning with, “Hey, hey, hey!” Addressing her fans directly, she requested that they refrain from screaming, writing: “Once again, Broadway is not a circus. Do not yell whatever you want at the performers.”

“Yelling ‘when are you going to finish your charts’ before I sing ‘Who’s Sorry Now?’ is fucking disrespectful to the performers onstage and your fellow audience members,” Isa Briones continued, adding, “Y’all are pissin’ me off.”

Concluding the matter, she said, “Love and light and please remember you are occupying shared spaces and watching art.”

Isa Briones joined the Just In Time lineup in April, following her Broadway debut as Eurydice in Hadestown in 2024. Jeremy Jordan, who took over for Matthew Morrison on April 21, plays the title character in the musical, which is based on the extraordinary life and career of American music legend Bobby Darin. He is accompanied on stage by Joe Barbara, Emily Bergl, Carrie St. Louis, Debbie Gravitte, Lance Roberts, and Caesar Samayoa.