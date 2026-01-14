Isabelle Kaif draws attention for backing Minneapolis ICE protest

A renowned global showbiz figure has made headlines for her response to a video criticizing the immigration crackdown in Minneapolis, which is supported by US President Donald Trump.

The 35-year-old actress, Isabelle Kaif, debuted as a ballroom dancer in the Bollywood film Time to Dance in 2021, having previously appeared in music videos and the film Dr. Cabbie (2014). She gained significant attention after “liking” a video critical of the Trump administration amidst the ongoing tensions in the US.

The specific video, posted by The New York Times, compiles several recordings showing ICE officials assaulting protesters, confronting individuals attempting to film them, and aggressively demanding identification from locals. The caption of the post states, “As the Trump administration escalates its immigration crackdown in Minneapolis, arrests and aggressive tactics by ICE and the Border Patrol—many seen on viral videos—have intensified the frustration and fear among residents, business owners, and immigrant workers.”

Sentiments against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) surged following the shooting death of 37-year-old Renee Good by an immigration agent in Minneapolis last week, an event that sparked widespread city demonstrations. President Trump has supported these crackdowns, labelling the agents “patriots” who are removing convicted criminals, while warning of a “day of reckoning” for Minnesota.

The situation has now escalated into a legal battle between the State of Minnesota and the Trump administration. While social media is replete with images and videos depicting the “illegal” and “brutal” conduct of ICE agents, the “like” from the sister of Bollywood star Katrina Kaif did not go unnoticed, signalling her stance on the recent crackdown.