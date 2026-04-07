Isekai anime returns after years, Season 3 officially confirmed

A long-dormant but still talked-about Isekai series is officially coming back, and the announcement has stirred interest across anime circles. The controversial Crunchyroll anime How Not to Summon a Demon Lord confirms its return with Season 3, marking a notable comeback after years of silence.

The series, How Not to Summon a Demon Lord, has had a complicated history. Its second season, in particular, drew criticism over heavy censorship, a move that frustrated anime fans and sparked debate about how far Isekai adaptations can be pushed before they lose their original tone. Even so, the show managed to maintain a following, and now it’s preparing to return with Season 3.

The new installment, officially titled How Not to Summon a Demon Lord ULT, is already in development, although details remain limited. No confirmed release window yet, no clear production lineup either, and international rollout plans are still under wraps. That said, the confirmation alone is enough to put this Isekai back on the map.

The second season didn’t just face criticism, it went through visible changes mid-release, including a later “less censored” version that eventually found its way to platforms like Crunchyroll. That version gave fans a closer look at what the Isekai originally intended to deliver, and it’s part of why the controversial Crunchyroll Isekai confirms return with Season 3 is being watched so closely.

Despite all the controversy, the core story remains what it always was — a gamer transported into another world, taking on the identity of a powerful demon lord named Diablo. What starts as control quickly flips, and the dynamics between characters shift in unexpected ways. It’s classic Isekai at its core, just with a slightly chaotic edge that set it apart early on.

And maybe that’s why this return matters. In a landscape filled with increasingly bold Isekai titles, this one still manages to stand out for different reasons. The fact that the controversial Crunchyroll Isekai confirms return with Season 3 after a five-year gap says a lot about its staying power, even if the path here hasn’t exactly been smooth.

What is Isekai?

Isekai is a subgenre of Japanese high fantasy where a person is suddenly transported into another world and must find a way to survive there. In this new setting, they often gain powerful abilities or a role that gives them far more significance than they had in their original life.