Isha Ambani makes glamorous Oscars debut in striking outfit

Isha Ambani made her debut at the 2026 Academy Awards this past Sunday. The 34-year-old philanthropist and businesswoman turned heads at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, wearing a striking handmade dress by Dilara Findikoglu. The gown, crafted from luxurious Banarasi brocade—a high-end silk featuring intricate patterns—was sourced from Swadesh, an initiative founded by her mother, Nita Ambani, to preserve traditional Indian crafts. The design highlighted the ancient weaving techniques mastered by artisans over centuries.

The mother of two accessorized her red-carpet look with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and custom Christian Louboutin heels. Earlier that evening, she and her husband, Anand Piramal, attended the main Oscars ceremony, where Isha Ambani wore a vintage Valentino gown. Furthermore, Swadesh—which also specializes in Pashmina—brought Indian heritage to the global stage by showcasing hand-embroidered Pashmina Sozni shawls during the celebration.

Isha Ambani, the executive director of Reliance Retail and daughter of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, remains actively involved in the family’s multibillion-dollar conglomerate.

Earlier this year, with immense power and wealth comes the challenge of ensuring safety. For the Mukesh Ambani family, this challenge is seamlessly tackled with their latest addition—a bulletproof Rolls Royce Cullinan.

Known for their opulent car collection, this is not their first Cullinan, but this one stands out with its fully armored design to thwart any potential threats.

The car’s cabin, roof, and floor are reinforced to withstand direct rifle fire and grenade attacks. Additionally, the windshield, windows, doors, and even the fuel tank have been designed to resist explosions, making it nearly impenetrable.

To ensure uninterrupted mobility during an attack, the vehicle is equipped with advanced run-flat tires featuring polycarbonate inserts.

These allow the tires to function even after being punctured under heavy fire, ensuring the vehicle can escape from dangerous situations with ease.