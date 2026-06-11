Punjabi actor and model Isha Rikhi has officially confirmed that she is married to rapper and singer Badshah, ending months of speculation surrounding their relationship.

The confirmation came during a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram, where fans flooded the actress with questions about her personal life and her relationship with the musician.

Responding to one of the most frequently asked questions about why the couple does not follow each other on social media, Isha humorously addressed the curiosity.

“I think I’m officially flooded with these questions. Yes, I am married. Now, coming to the most asked question: Why don’t you follow each other? Honestly, I think my husband owes all of an explanation. Pati Dev (Badshah), the audience has questions. Please address them at your earliest convenience,” she wrote.

The actress also responded to a fan who questioned why she had never shared a photograph with Badshah despite being married. In response, Isha posted a rare picture of the couple together. The image showed her sitting on the rapper’s lap as they shared a warm embrace, giving fans a glimpse into their private relationship.

Rumours about the couple’s marriage had been circulating since March after Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared photographs and videos that appeared to be from a wedding ceremony.

Isha Rikhi made her acting debut with the Punjabi film Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De in 2013 and later appeared in films including Happy Go Lucky, What the Jatt, Ardaas and Mindo Taseeldarni. She also made her Bollywood debut with Nawabzaade in 2018.

Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih. The former couple separated in 2020 and share a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, whom they continue to co-parent.