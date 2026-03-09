Ishan Kishan’s relationship with Aditi Hundia draws attention

The narrative surrounding India’s T20 World Cup run often highlights the contributions of various players, though Ishan Kishan’s role—and the events surrounding the final—is frequently misreported. Beyond his on-field performance, attention has often been directed toward his personal life, specifically his relationship with model Aditi Hundia.

Aditi Hundia, a 29-year-old model, is frequently spotted cheering for Ishan Kishan in the stands. A finalist for Femina Miss India 2017 and the winner of Miss Diva Supranational 2018, Hundia has a strong background in fashion. Born and raised in Jaipur to parents Lalit and Babita Hundia, she attended the India International School before graduating from St. Xavier’s College. In addition to her modeling career, she is an aspiring entrepreneur with a significant presence on Instagram, where she has approximately 343,000 followers. She is also close to her brother, Yash Hundia.

While Hundia gained widespread media attention during major cricket events, she first caught the public eye during the 2019 Indian Premier League. Her frequent appearances in the stands led social media users to dub her the “mystery fangirl.”

Although the couple has largely kept their relationship private, Kishan’s grandfather, Anurag Pandey, has publicly acknowledged their bond. In an interview with ANI, he offered his support, stating: “We are ready to accept whoever Ishan Kishan wants to marry. Aditi is his girlfriend. She is a model. One should accept what makes children happy.”