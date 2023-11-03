Ishant Sharma welcomes his first child with wife Pratima

Congratulations are in store for India fast bowler Ishant Sharma and his wife Pratima Singh as they welcomed their first child, a baby daughter, on Friday.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, took to the social media platform Instagram to announce the happy news.

“A new baby girl, a world of wonder, hope, and dreams all wrapped in pink,” the Insta post read. “We’re overjoyed to introduce the newest member of our family.”

Ishant Sharma and Pratima Singh had hosted a baby shower program to announce they were expecting their first child.

It is pertinent to mention that Ishant Sharma has not represented India since 2021. He last played a Test match against New Zealand in Kanpur, back in November 2021.

He then became just the third pacer after the likes of Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan to claim 300 wickets in the longest format.

Overall, Ishant Sharma has played 199 international matches for his country across all three formats and bagged 434 wickets.

He could have been part of India’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 winning team but was dropped despite being a regular campaign.