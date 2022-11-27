Ishaq Dar, Asif Zardari discuss overall political situation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar held a meeting with PPP Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday.

Matters pertaining to the overall political and economic situation were discussed in the country. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar also inquired after the health of former president Asif Ali Zardari, say sources.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PPP co-chairman would camp in Lahore to concentrate on the party’s issues in Punjab. The former president is scheduled to arrive in Lahore on Monday.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari held a meeting in Islamabad.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain also attended the meeting. Zardari inquired about the health of Hussain. They exchanged views on the current political situation and other matters in the meeting.

