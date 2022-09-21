Ishaq Dar challenges arrest warrants in accountability court

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ishaq Dar has challenged his arrest warrants released by the NAB court, ARY News reported.

Dar through his lawyer, Qazi Misbah filed plea in the court of AC judge Azam Khan against release of his arrest warrants in graft case.

The former finance minister in his plea said he is ready to surrender and pleaded with the court to nullify his arrest warrants. The court has adjourned the hearing on the plea until September 23 after issuing notice to the NAB.

Read more: Ishaq Dar withdraws plea seeking suspension of AC’s order

Earlier in 2017, an accountability court declared former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar a proclaimed offender in a corruption reference filed against him by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to the NAB reference, the accused had acquired assets and pecuniary interests/resources in his name or in the name of his dependents of an approximate amount of Rs831.678 million as per the investigation conducted so far.

The assets are disproportionate to his known sources of income for which he could not reasonably account for.

