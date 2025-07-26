web analytics
Ishaq Dar clarifies remarks about Dr Aafia Siddiqui

WASHINGTON: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday addressed the controversy sparked by his recent remarks regarding Dr Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist currently serving a prison sentence in the United States.

In a statement posted on X, Ishaq Dar said his comments about Dr Aafia Siddiqui were being taken out of context.

“My remarks about the Dr Aafia Siddiqui case are being misinterpreted and taken out of context,” Dar stated.

Ishaq Dar explained that during a discussion at the Atlantic Council, a US-based think tank, he was asked a question about the case of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan. In response, he referenced Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s case to highlight the importance of respecting legal processes in every country.

He reaffirmed that successive governments of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) have always supported efforts for Dr Siddiqui’s release.

“During all PML-N tenures, we have consistently extended diplomatic and legal support for Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s release,” he said, adding that, “We will continue to assist in every possible way until the matter is resolved.”

Dar also emphasized the importance of respecting the legal and judicial systems of all countries.

Read More: IHC serves show-cause notice to federal cabinet in Dr Aafia case

“Every country has its own legal and judicial processes, whether it’s Pakistan or the United States. These must be respected,” he said.

He reiterated the government’s firm stance on Dr Siddiqui’s case, stating that the government’s position on Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s case is clear and unequivocal.

Notably, during the Atlantic Council event in Washington, Dar reportedly described Dr Siddiqui’s 86-year sentence as a result of “due process.” In responding to a question, he drew a parallel between the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the incarceration of Dr Siddiqui.

“I think we should not politicise anything,” Ishaq Dar stated, “For example, Aafia Siddiqui is here in the US for decades and going to be God knows till when,” he said, adding it, If the “due process of the law has resulted in that action, the same applies to everybody, so there’s no exception,” he added.

