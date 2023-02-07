Ishaq Dar commends World Bank’s support in flood rehabilitation

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday commended the support of World Bank in flood recovery, and rehabilitation efforts and assured full support to the WB-funded development projects in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The minister said this while meeting Regional Director World Bank Mathew Verghis, who called on the former, and discussed macroeconomic framework and future development roadmap.

The regional director appreciated the efforts of the government in tackling the challenging economic situation and offered the full support of the World Bank for economic stabilization.

Meanwhile, the finance minister also met Chief Economist of Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank Erik Berglof in Islamabad.

During the meeting, Ishaq Dar said that the federal government was determined to put economy on positive trajectory despite all challenges.

The minister shared the current economic outlook of the country and briefed the delegation about the economic policies and reforms of the government for sustainable economic development and social uplift of the poor segment of society.

He apprised the delegation of the economic losses due to the devastating floods in Pakistan and rehabilitation and reconstruction in the flood affected areas. The visiting dignitary appreciated the economic policies and reforms of the government for social uplift of the people.

He highlighted the role of AIIB in infrastructure development projects and investment in Pakistan and discussed future cooperation in development projects especially on climate resilience.

Comments