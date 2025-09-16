Ishaq Dar condemns Israeli strike on Qatar, calls for unified Muslim response 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar, strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Qatar and affirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the Muslim Ummah.

In an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera, Ishaq said Pakistan stands with Qatar as a friend and brother nation and will not tolerate any violation of its sovereignty or territorial integrity.

Highlighting Pakistan’s defensive strength, Ishaq Dar noted that Islamabad possesses a robust military and capable defence capabilities to protect its independence.

Dar described the strike on Doha as an entirely unexpected and unacceptable act and said mere condemnation is no longer sufficient — a clear, actionable plan is now required.

He underlined the significance of the Arab-Islamic leaders’ summit in Doha and said Pakistan has played an active role in response efforts, including requesting an emergency United Nations meeting along with Somalia.

Calling for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, Ishaq Dar warned that Israel’s attacks — following strikes on Lebanon and Syria and now Qatar — demonstrate that it has no appetite for peace.

He urged the international community to halt Israel’s course of action and pressed for reforms in the UN Security Council so it can fully discharge its responsibilities on issues such as Kashmir and Palestine.

Stressing that Pakistan has always supported peaceful, negotiated solutions, the foreign minister said meaningful dialogue requires seriousness from all parties.

He concluded that the time has come for the world to act decisively to restrain Israel and to support measures that protect civilians and restore stability in the region.