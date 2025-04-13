Ishaq Dar rules out ‘deal’ with PTI

LONDON: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar strongly disapproved of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its unproven disruptive actions and baseless claims during a media briefing in London, ARY News reported.

He highlighted that the foundation of the government’s policies has always been justice and accountability, ruling out any possibility of deals with PTI, who are undermining national constancy.

Dar discouraged PTI’s story surrounding the May 9 incidents, declaring that those responsible for the turbulence through a transparent judicial process are facing penalties.

He stated, “The government has nothing to do with these proceedings in any way. Justice is being served based on clues and evidence.”

He further accused PTI of propagating wrong information to spoil the reputation of Pakistani institutions. “Spending millions of dollars abroad to defame our institutions is disgraceful,” Dar commented.

He requested PTI leaders to give up dialogue and concentrate on positive politics within Pakistan.

Upon questioning regarding the health of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he affirmed that he is in good health. He also proclaimed plans for an upcoming visit to Afghanistan, following previous visits by Sadiq Khan, who is Pakistan’s special envoy. “Decisions regarding the Afghanistan visit will be shared soon,” he added.

Ishaq Dar’s comments reflect the government’s promise to maintain justice and accountability while developing constructive political engagement.

His criticism of PTI underscores the administration’s resolve to counter misinformation and maintain national integrity.

