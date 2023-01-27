Ishaq Dar demands investigation of economic loopholes in PTI tenure

ISLAMABAD: The federal finance minister Ishaq Dar on Friday demanded an investigation of economic loopholes in Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) tenure, ARY News reported.

As per details, the federal finance minister Ishaq Dar said in his speech at the inaugural ceremony of the Green Line Express Train that the railway will be not only a self-sufficient institution but it will also support the country’s economy.

He claimed that in 2013 when PML-N was in power, Pakistan was declared maker economy country, the economy was booming, and the country was the 24th biggest economy in the world in 2016.

The finance minister lambasted the previous PTI government that it was the country’s bad luck that they came into power. This needs to be investigated what led to this economic crisis and Pakistan going down to 47th number in the world.

Furthermore, he was optimistic about Pakistan coming out of this economic crisis with the guidance of PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that he was confident that the staff-level agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) would be signed by the end of this month.

Pakistan entered a $6 billion IMF programme in 2019, which was increased to $7bn last year. The programme’s ninth review, which would release $1.18bn, is currently pending.

