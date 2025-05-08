Pakistan’s response to India will resonate globally, warns DG ISPR

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that India’s drones targeted civilian areas and attempted to strike military installations, describing the actions as a serious provocation.

Addressing an important press conference along with Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the deputy prime minister said that Pakistan reserves the right to retaliate under Article 51 of the UN Charter, which affirms a nation’s right to self-defense.

“If India dares to undertake any further misadventures, it will face severe consequences,” he warned.

Speaking on the occasion, the DG ISPR categorically dismissed India’s allegations that Pakistan launched attacks on 15 locations across Indian territory, labeling the claims as “utterly false.”

He said India is trying to present fabricating evidence to justify its recent military actions Pakistan.

“India’s claims are baseless. The images they’ve shown of alleged Pakistani projectiles are laughable. A projectile of that nature would at least set dry grass on fire, but their so-called evidence shows no such damage,” the DG ISPR said.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that India has claimed that Pakistan fired 15 projectiles, all of which were neutralized by Indian air defenses. However, the DG ISPR mocked these assertions, pointing out India’s failure to protect its own aircraft.

“If India claims it neutralized 15 projectiles, why couldn’t it save its own five jets from being shot down by the Pakistan Air Force?” he asked, referring to downing five Indian aircraft, including three Rafale fighters, one MiG-29, and one SU-30 by Pakistan Air Force.

The DG ISPR warned that Pakistan’s response, when it comes on a time and place of its own choice, will be unmistakable.

“When Pakistan strikes, the Indian media won’t need to spin stories—the whole world will know,” the DG ISPR vowed.