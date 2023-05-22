Ishaq Dar, economic team to brief PM on FY 2023-24 budget today

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will brief Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget along with his economic team today, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

The economic team will also brief the prime minister on current state of dialogue with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over the economic bailout package.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will also be briefed over the budget strategy, sources at the Ministry of Finance said.

The prime minister will be informed about the FBR revenue targets, budget deficit, government expenditures, defence expenditure, repayment of debt and interest in the budget for the next financial year.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also be briefed over the 9,200 billion rupees initial estimate of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) target, sources said.

According to sources, repayment of debt has been estimated at 7,600 billion rupees in the next year’s budget.

The PM will also be briefed on the estimates set by the National Accounts Committee, sources said.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar before briefing to the prime minister will attend prior briefing at the finance ministry on the federal budget.

The federal government last Thursday transferred finance secretary Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh ahead of the presentation of the next budget 2023-24.

Imdadullah Bosal, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), has been appointed as Secretary Finance Division with immediate effect.

Imdadullah Bosal was previously serving as Special Secretary Finance Division.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) meeting has been summoned for the preparation of the federal budget 2023-24 on May 23.

Federal Minister of Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal will head the APCC meeting for the preparation of the annual budget 2023-24.