Ishaq Dar writes to ECP as govt plans to get Tarin elected to Senate

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Ishaq Dar has written a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding his Senate seat days after the government decided to get Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin elected as a senator, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a letter written to ECP, the former finance minister maintained that rule of taking oath in 40 as per the new Ordinance does not apply to him as the latter’s case is already pending in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Dar said that the apex court had suspended his Senate membership and notification regarding his success which was issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

My case is still pending in the Supreme Court and I cannot take the oath of the Senate seat till the decision by the apex court, Ishaq Dar stated.

Dar also referred to the Presidential Ordinance of September 1 in his letter and added that his membership is suspended until the decision of the SC.

Ishaq Dar has also sent a copy of the letter to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani.

The Supreme Court on May 8, 2018, had suspended the Senate membership of former finance minister Ishaq Dar after he failed to appear before the court in a corruption reference.

It was earlier learnt that the federal government wants to get Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen elected as a senator on Ishaq Dar’s seat.

The finance minister Shaukat Tarin is expected to be elected on a senate seat from Punjab or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the sources.

The constitution demands that an un-elected person could remain a minister for maximum six months period. To ensure his continuity after six months required to get him elected as a member of the parliament.

Tarin’s six months of tenure as an un-elected finance minister will conclude in the second week of October, sources said.

