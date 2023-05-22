Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Ishaq Dar, FBR chairman hold meeting to discuss budget proposals

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman held a meeting to discuss the budget proposals for the Federal Budget 2023-24.

Ishaq Dar said that the government was committed to ensuring that the new budget brings economic prosperity for all sectors of the economy and that resources were equitably distributed among various sectors, the state news agency reported.

He said this while chairing a meeting on budgetary proposals presented by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Chairman FBR Asim Ahmad gave a detailed presentation on budgetary proposals for the Federal Budget 2023-24 which were discussed in detail.

Finance Minister reiterated the resolve of the government to provide a business and people-friendly budget.

