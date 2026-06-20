ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar departed for Cairo on Saturday to participate in the 4th Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the R-4 Group, scheduled to be held in the Egyptian capital on June 21.

Dar is attending the meeting at the invitation of Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty.

The meeting will bring together the foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Pakistan to discuss regional developments and exchange views on issues related to peace, security, and stability.

Building on the outcomes of previous R-4 meetings, the ministers are also expected to explore ways to further strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, according to a statement issued by the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office.

During the visit, Dar will hold bilateral talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and is also scheduled to call on Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

The discussions will focus on enhancing Pakistan-Egypt cooperation across a range of sectors, as well as exchanging views on regional and international developments of mutual interest.

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Pakistan attaches significant importance to its relations with Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye. The R-4 framework reflects the participating countries’ shared commitment to consultation, cooperation, and coordinated efforts aimed at promoting regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

Earlier this week, Dar held a telephone conversation with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

During the call, Abdelatty congratulated Pakistan on the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran and commended Islamabad’s role in advancing peace and stability in the region and beyond.

The two leaders also discussed the positive implications of the development for the regional and global economic outlook.