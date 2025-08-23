Ishaq Dar holds meetings with Bangladesh’s political leadership

DHAKA: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met with the political leadership of Bangladesh during his visit to the South Asian country.

“As part of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister’s interaction with different political stakeholders, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with a delegation of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and National Citizen Party (NCP),” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

In a meeting with a delegation Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami led by Dr. Syed Abdullah Mohammed Taher, Naib Ameer, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen Pakistan-Bangladesh relations and the recent developments.

Ishq Dar lauded the courage and steadfastness of the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists in the face of hardships and difficulties.

In a meeting with a delegation of NCP, led by Mr Akhtar Hossain, Ishaq Dar appreciated the party leadership’s vision for reform and social justice. He emphasised the need for greater interaction between the youth of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

For their part, the delegation members apprised deputy prime minister of different facets of countrywide political mobilisation in 2024. The two sides also discussed possibilities to promote cultural exchanges between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the days ahead.

Ishaq Dar also met with a delegation from the BNP, led by its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

According to the ministry, the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and the deputy prime minister expressed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Bangladesh on the basis of mutual respect and mutual benefit.

Regional cooperation featured prominently in the discussions, during which Bangladesh’s foundational role in establishing SAARC was fondly acknowledged. The leaders also reflected on past high-level interactions between Pakistan and Bangladesh.