Ishaq Dar hopes US, Iran will engage 'constructively' in Islamabad talks

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday expressed hope that the United States and Iran would engage constructively in the Islamabad Talks.

US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Pakistan to participate in the dialogue with Iran. He is leading a high-level US delegation that includes President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Upon arrival, the delegation was received by Ishaq Dar, along with Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Acting US Ambassador to Pakistan Natalie A. Baker was also present on the occasion.

Welcoming the US vice president, Dar commended the United States’ commitment to achieving lasting regional and global peace and stability.

He expressed hope that all parties would engage constructively and reiterated Pakistan’s willingness to continue facilitating efforts toward a lasting and durable resolution of the conflict, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Earlier, an Iranian delegation comprising more than 70 members arrived in Islamabad on Friday night at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take part in talks aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel.

Islamabad is hosting multiple foreign delegations for the high-profile talks, with stringent security measures in place across the capital.

According to sources, Gulf countries, China, and Russia are expected to participate in the dialogue as observers.

“Iran seeks a permanent ceasefire along with guarantees for sustainable peace in the future,” sources said, adding that China, alongside Pakistan, played a key role in persuading Iran toward the ceasefire.

Pakistan is hosting these historic talks following a 15-day truce reportedly brokered by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.