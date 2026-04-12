Ishaq Dar hopes US–Iran talks will continue, reaffirms Pakistan’s role as facilitator

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has expressed hope that negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran will continue.

Speaking at a press briefing in Islamabad, he thanked the delegations from both countries for participating in the dialogue, noting that they responded positively to the Prime Minister’s request.

Ishaq Dar added that the US delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance, arrived in Pakistan, while the Iranian delegation was headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Ishaq Dar stated that Pakistan will continue to play the role of a facilitator in the negotiation process between the two countries. He expressed optimism that both sides would move forward with a constructive approach to ensure lasting peace and prosperity in the region and beyond.

Earlier, US Vice President JD Vance ​said on Sunday that his negotiating team was leaving Pakistan after not reaching a deal with Iran following 21 hours of Islamabad Talks, jeopardizing a fragile two-week ceasefire.

“The bad ‌news is that we have not reached an agreement, and I think that’s bad news for Iran much more than it’s bad news for the United States of America,” Vance told reporters after the talks ended. “So we go back to the United States having not come to an agreement. We’ve made very clear what our red lines are.”

Vance cited shortcomings in the talks and said Iran had chosen not to accept American terms, including ​to not build nuclear weapons. A short time later, Vance waved goodbye from the top of the stairs as he boarded Air Force Two in Islamabad.