India’s Rafale pride crushed by PAF’s response: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, stated that India used the Pahalgam incident as a false pretext to launch an unprovoked attack on Pakistan last night, praised the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) measured response, and warned that any further aggression would be met with a strong and decisive retaliation.

While addressing the National Assembly, he said that despite prior plans to update the House, the situation dramatically changed after India’s cowardly strike late last night.

Ishaq Dar stressed that Pakistan had condemned the Pahalgam incident from the outset and had even offered to assist in investigations, a move that was widely appreciated by several countries.

“We briefed over 40 foreign ambassadors and diplomats at the Foreign Office and made it clear: Pakistan will not be the one to initiate aggression,” he said.

In a fiery statement, the Deputy Prime Minister made it clear that any further provocation would be met with a stronger response.

“India has already received a reply. But if it takes another step, the response will be harsher—brick for stone,” said Dar.

Highlighting India’s long-standing intent, Dar claimed that New Delhi had been trying for over a year to reopen discussions on the Indus Waters Treaty.

“National Security has clarified that any attempt to block Pakistan’s water would be taken as a declaration of war,” he stated.

Referring again to the Pahalgam case, Ishaq Dar questioned the suspicious speed with which the FIR was lodged, just ten minutes after the incident. “It looked pre-planned,” he said.

He also disclosed that Pakistan’s Air Force was under strict instructions to target only those Indian aircraft that dropped payloads. “Had the PAF not exercised restraint, 10 to 12 Indian jets could have been downed,” he warned.

Deputy PM revealed that India launched 24 strikes on six locations under the cover of darkness, resulting in 26 Pakistani casualties and several injuries.

“Our Air Force has made the nation proud,” he said, noting that China-assisted J-10C jets were deployed in response. “The much-hyped Rafale jets failed miserably, and Indian pilots proved to be utterly incompetent,” he added.

“We had written to the UN President overnight, informing them of India’s violation. This evening, we will brief all foreign diplomats again on India’s cowardly attack,” said Dar.

He concluded by reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to peace while warning that any misadventure from India will be dealt with decisively.